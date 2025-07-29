A special meeting on immigration issues set for Thursday in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara is actively working on its response to community requests for assistance and future planning regarding the impacts of immigration enforcement actions.

The recent incidents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions have raised concerns and in some cases, caused fear in the community.

Some families have lost a member to an arrest and relocation, creating financial hardships and housing instability.

A recent town hall meeting drew a standing room only crowd for hours on the Santa Barbara Eastside.

When it ended, the decision was made to have a focused session that could include results to gain more information about ICE raids, immigration rights, assistance for those impacted and information about the economic repercussions.

That meeting is set for Santa Barbara City Hall at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Public comments will be taken.