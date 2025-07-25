Santa Barbara to King Harbor racers hoping for some good wind for their annual event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With just a light breeze blowing the Santa Barbara to King Harbor race began in the waters off of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club Friday afternoon.

It is a tradition that is celebrating its 53rd year.

The impressive lineup of dozens of vessels caught the eye of many onlookers at noon when the race took off towards the Channel Islands.

Some of the boats will finish in Redondo Beach tonight. Some on Saturday.

The Yacht Club had events leading up to this race including a pre-party and concert Thursday night.