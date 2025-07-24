Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Teen Activists Partner with SAFE & SB PAL to Tackle Human Exploitation in Santa Barbara

SB PAL
By
today at 9:01 am
Published 11:09 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of teen activists is doing more than just volunteering this summer.

They’re learning how to fight human exploitation in their own community.

Through a special internship with SAFE, SB PAL, and the Tzedakah Foundation, these students are getting hands-on experience in advocacy.

After completing leadership training, the interns are launching awareness projects, and even starting school clubs to keep the conversation going.

Teens are taking it a step further by leading a public Q&A with Santa Barbara County’s District Attorney and a Sheriff’s detective.

By learning from real cases and working with law enforcement, these teens are helping make Santa Barbara safer — one conversation at a time.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
advocacy
community
crime and courts
human trafficking
KEYT
safe
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
santa barbara county sheriff's office
SB PAL
teen activism
Tzedakah Foundation

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content