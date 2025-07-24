Teen Activists Partner with SAFE & SB PAL to Tackle Human Exploitation in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of teen activists is doing more than just volunteering this summer.

They’re learning how to fight human exploitation in their own community.

Through a special internship with SAFE, SB PAL, and the Tzedakah Foundation, these students are getting hands-on experience in advocacy.

After completing leadership training, the interns are launching awareness projects, and even starting school clubs to keep the conversation going.

Teens are taking it a step further by leading a public Q&A with Santa Barbara County’s District Attorney and a Sheriff’s detective.

By learning from real cases and working with law enforcement, these teens are helping make Santa Barbara safer — one conversation at a time.