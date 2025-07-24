Changes in Cliff Drive street designs for cars, bikes and pedestrians expected to reduce deaths and increase safety on the Mesa

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Considered by many residents for years as one of the most dangerous streets in Santa Barbara, Cliff Drive is expected to get a facelift that will slow down the pace for everyone.

The history is littered with crashes, fatalities, near misses and incidents that many long time residents say could have been avoided with slower speeds and more careful driving.

Not everything is the street's fault or outdated designs, lack of signals and inadequate crosswalks for the population.

There have been crashes linked to excessive speeding, drinking and medical conditions.

One of the most recent incidents was in front of Santa Barbara City College on May 5.

A speeding driver lost control, ripped out a section of fencing and plowed into a car going the other direction.

Another crash involved a driver and a bus after a crash against the brick wall at Santa Barbara City College during a medical incident.

Santa Barbara Police are routinely dispatching traffic control officers to patrol and use radar on Cliff Drive and when they are present, tickets are written at a strong pace.

In addition to SBCC there are also elementary schools in the area including Monroe and McKinley.

Work is scheduled to begin in 2027.

For more information go to: Cliff Drive renovations

(more details, video and photos will be added here later today.)