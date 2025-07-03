Fallen tree knocks out power for over 4500 Southern California Edison customers in Santa Barbara Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A fallen tree caused a power outage that impacted 4,889 Southern California Edison customers in northern Santa Barbara and surrounding areas Thursday.

According to Southern California Edison, the initial estimated restoration of power for most of those customers was by 5:17 p.m. Thursday, but those estimations have now been removed from the outage details and no time has been given for when the power may come back.

As of 6 p.m., 4,533 customers were still without power stated Southern California Edison.

A tree fell onto energized power lines around 4:16 p.m. Thursday and customers reported their outages around 4:17 p.m. Thursday shared Southern California Edison with Your News Channel.

Crews are on the scene and more are on the way shared Southern California Edison with Your News Channel.

For the latest information on power outages in the area, visit the Southern California Edison Check Outage Status webpage.

Southern California Edison reminds the public that if you see downed power lines, assume they are energized, avoid contact, and call 911 to report the danger.