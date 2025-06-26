Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Free summer lunches for kids and teens available at Santa Barbara’s Central Library until August

KEYT
By
today at 12:07 pm
Published 12:24 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Children and teens can grab a free lunch this summer at the Lower Plaza of the Central Library at 40 East Anapamu Street from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday excluding holidays through Aug. 8 of this year.

Meals for people aged 0 to 18 are available on a first-come, first-served basis with no sign-ups, no registration, and no income requirements explained the City of Santa Barbara in a press release about the program Thursday.

Most days will also feature special events and engaging programs designed for both children and teens added the City.

Meals will not be served on holidays including July 4 noted the City of Santa Barbara. To learn more about library activities year round, visit here.

This summer's meal partner is the Santa Barbara Unified School District and funding for the Lunch at the Library program is partially provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program and administered and partially funded by the California Department of Education.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
childhood nutrition
community
health
KEYT
Lunch at the Library program
nutrition
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Public Library- Central Library Branch
summer lunch program
U.S. Department of Agriculture
What's Right
youth event

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content