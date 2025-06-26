Free summer lunches for kids and teens available at Santa Barbara’s Central Library until August

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Children and teens can grab a free lunch this summer at the Lower Plaza of the Central Library at 40 East Anapamu Street from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday excluding holidays through Aug. 8 of this year.

Meals for people aged 0 to 18 are available on a first-come, first-served basis with no sign-ups, no registration, and no income requirements explained the City of Santa Barbara in a press release about the program Thursday.

Most days will also feature special events and engaging programs designed for both children and teens added the City.

Meals will not be served on holidays including July 4 noted the City of Santa Barbara. To learn more about library activities year round, visit here.

This summer's meal partner is the Santa Barbara Unified School District and funding for the Lunch at the Library program is partially provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program and administered and partially funded by the California Department of Education.