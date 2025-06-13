Large items and Leftovers Picked Up as Thousands Move Out of Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The end of the school year at UC Santa Barbara means one of the largest move outs of a student population on and off-campus in California.

An estimated 15-20,000 residents are leaving for the summer months. With that, items they can not take usually end up going to a donation site or left on the roadside.

The extra items, trash and household belongings, are not what the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) wants to see left strewn around.

The company, Hauling-4-U, has been brought on to pick up discarded items during the move out period and help to clean the streets.

There will be a drop off spot at Embarcadero Hall for a parking lot sale, happening next Saturday, June 21st. It is known as the 'GIVE' sale, with proceeds going to the Isla Vista non-profits.

There is also a coordinated effort with Junk Luggers to assist in moving large items from the apartments and homes to the GIVE sorting location. This work will continue through the weekend.

This year, an additional collection site is set up at Rottapel Park on Del Playa Drive.

UCSB and the IVCSD have collaborated in recent years to help those moving out do so in a smooth and environmentally friendly process, compared to massive piles of leftover in the past.

