Online sales of cannabis products linked to February medical emergency at Camarillo High

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. – Sheriff's detectives are letting parents know how to detect social media-based drug sales after several Camarillo High students had adverse reactions to cannabis products that had been purchased online.

The investigation started in February of this year after multiple students at Cabrillo High needed medical attention for adverse reactions to edible cannabis products one of the students had bought online and shared stated a press release Wednesday from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shared that they were not aware of any long-term issues for the three students who suffered adverse reactions.

Detectives determined that a 15-year-old student had purchased the edibles from a 21-year-old Lompoc resident who was using social media to sell cannabis products, psilocybin, nicotine products, codeine, and alcohol detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, a felony charge of providing cannabis to a minor has been recommended to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office against the 21-year-old Lompoc resident.

The image below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, shows the Instagram account used by the 21-year-old in this case with some key indicators about the account's illicit intent that detectives want families with students to recognize.

Detectives suggest that caregivers review the social media activities of their children (including private messages and friend lists), talk to their kids about the dangers of controlled substances and the risk of engaging with unknown people online, and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

Parents should also track payments made through Zelle or Cash Ap to unknown recipients added the Santa Barbra County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team at 805-681-4150 or through email at cannabistips@sbsheriff.org.

You can also report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or online here.