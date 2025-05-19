Santa Barbara woman arrested for DUI after fatal collision with a bicyclist on State Street Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 36-year-old Santa Barbara woman was arrested for driving under the influence after a fatal collision with a bicyclist on State Street Sunday evening.

On May 18, around 9:37 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a traffic collision that involved a black SUV and a bicyclist in the 1900 block of State Street stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department Monday.

First responders discovered a bicyclist with major injuries and despite life-saving attempts at the scene, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The roadway was closed for several hours as the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team conducted an investigation of the fatal collision detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

An initial investigation revealed that a 36-year-old Santa Barbara woman was driving a black SUV southbound on State Street when a bicyclist may have veered or turned in front of the vehicle explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, investigators noticed that the driver was showing symptoms of alcohol intoxication which triggered a driving under the influence (DUI) investigation.

Following the initial investigation, the 36-year-old was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, and driving without a license with bail set at $100,000 detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The investigation into the fatal collision remains under investigation and the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of their next of kin shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.