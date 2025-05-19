Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara woman arrested for DUI after fatal collision with a bicyclist on State Street Sunday

Fatal bicyclist-involved traffic collision on State Street May 18, 2025
KEYT News
Fatal bicyclist-involved traffic collision on State Street May 18, 2025
By
today at 11:27 am
Published 11:41 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 36-year-old Santa Barbara woman was arrested for driving under the influence after a fatal collision with a bicyclist on State Street Sunday evening.

On May 18, around 9:37 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a traffic collision that involved a black SUV and a bicyclist in the 1900 block of State Street stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department Monday.

First responders discovered a bicyclist with major injuries and despite life-saving attempts at the scene, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The roadway was closed for several hours as the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team conducted an investigation of the fatal collision detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

An initial investigation revealed that a 36-year-old Santa Barbara woman was driving a black SUV southbound on State Street when a bicyclist may have veered or turned in front of the vehicle explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, investigators noticed that the driver was showing symptoms of alcohol intoxication which triggered a driving under the influence (DUI) investigation.

Following the initial investigation, the 36-year-old was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, and driving without a license with bail set at $100,000 detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The investigation into the fatal collision remains under investigation and the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of their next of kin shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
bicyclist-involved collision
crime and court
dui
fatal traffic collision
felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content