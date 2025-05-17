Santa Ynez Airport welcomes visitors for a special aviation day

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - It will be a special day for aviation enthusiasts Saturday at the Santa Ynez Airport.

30 aircraft will be on display or showcased on the ground and in the air.

The annual Airport Day will be a chance to see the aircraft up close and talk to the owners.

This includes the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's and Fire helicopters. Guests will be able to see first-hand what they use on emergency calls.

Scholarships will also be handed out to young people who are interested in leaving more about aviation.

The event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is free.