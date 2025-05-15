Police Officers Who Gave Their Lives Remembered in a Special Ceremony at Many Local Police Stations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several police agencies welcomed the public to take part in a special remembrance ceremony on this National Police Officers Memorial Day.

Figueroa Street was closed off in downtown Santa Barbara where the police headquarters is located.

Bag pipes played and those gathering, both staff and community members, reflected on the front line law enforcement workers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Police Chief Kelly Gordon personally remembered four police officers she worked with in her 30 year career who lost their lives in the line of duty.

As names were read from those who were from the Santa Barbara Police Department, a bell rang out for each of them.

The fire department joined with a ladder truck and hung a flag over the event.