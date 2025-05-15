Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Mother and daughter arrested in connection with the embezzlement of over $500,000 Wednesday

KEYT
By
today at 1:13 pm
Published 1:34 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – On Wednesday, a mother and daughter were arrested in connection with the embezzlement of over $550,000 from a financial services business on Carpinteria Avenue.

In February of this year, Sheriff's detectives began investigating a report of theft from a financial services business in the 6100 block of Carpinteria Avenue stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives learned during the investigation that a 63-year-old employee had been embezzling funds as far back as 2006 detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation also revealed that the employee's 43-year-old daughter was also found to have been involved in the thefts added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday May 14, detectives alongside officers with the Oxnard Police Department served a search warrant at the pair's residence in the 2000 block of Pamela Street in Oxnard where both women were taken into custody shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, both women were booked at the Main Jail for multiple felonies including embezzlement of over $400, grand theft, conspiracy, false impersonation, and aggravated white-collar crime with a loss of over $100,000.

Both women remain in custody with bail set at $750,000 noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

