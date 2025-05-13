Skip to Content
Car crash injures two pedestrians in Isla Vista

By
today at 8:02 pm
Published 8:09 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A car crash hurt two pedestrians in Isla Vista just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

One pedestrian, both adult females, had major injuries from the crash. The other had minor injuries after being hit by a solo female driver at Camino Pescadero and Sabado Tarde, according to the SBCFD.

The SBCFD detailed that both pedestrians were helped via ground ambulance to the Cottage Hospital ER. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Caleb Nguyen

