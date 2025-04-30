Skip to Content
Investigation into the Death of a UC Santa Barbara Student Raises Many Unanswered Questions by Her Family

today at 11:35 am
Published 10:46 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The family of Liz Hamel has many unanswered questions after their daughter died following an incident on the UC Santa Barbara campus on February 14th.

She was found unconscious on a sidewalk under a breezeway at the San Rafael Dorm. She died just over a week later from her injuries.

The timeline from her family and their attorney Tyrone Maho include photos from the Isla Vista area at a restaurant around 10 p.m. She was on the ground, barely alive, 20 minutes later.

A photo is expected to be released today with Hamel and another person that night in the time frame before her tragic incident. A community request is being made to locate the person.

Maho says according to witnesses, Hamel was last seen at Lao Wang Noodle Bar with an unidentified white male, approximately 6-feet tall, with dark blonde hair. Hamel’s friends saw the two leave Lao Wang’s together, and that is the last time anyone saw Hamel alive.  The unidentified male was wearing light blue Carhartt jeans, a gray Patagonia sweatshirt, and a carabiner with keys on his right hip. They left after 10:06 p.m. Hamel was found unconscious just 21 minutes later. 

https://www.youtube.com/live/zh6ZkA-Va3I

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michael Claytor, of Claytor Investigations, by text or call, to: 805-335-3851, or email: claytor.investigations@gmail.com.  All contacts can remain anonymous.

(More details will be added after a morning news conference.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

