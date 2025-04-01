Plainclothes FBI agents searching San Roque neighborhood for suspect Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Plainclothes agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were in the area near Foothill Road and San Roque Road Tuesday.

Your News Channel received a tip about people approaching homes in the area, identifying themselves verbally and showing identification for federal law enforcement agents, and explaining that they were searching the area for a fugitive.

The FBI Field Office in Los Angeles confirmed that agents were in the area searching for a suspect, but declined to provide additional information beyond that as it is an active investigation.

This is a federal law enforcement action and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.