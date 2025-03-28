Car crashes into Santa Barbara home Friday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A driver needed an ambulance after they crashed into a home at 637 West Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara before 9:00 p.m. Friday.

A viewer told Your News Channel that no one was home when the crash happened and that the car is still lodged within the home as of 9:15 p.m.

Your News Channel contacted the Santa Barbara County Fire Department for more information and will provide it once it becomes available in this developing situation.