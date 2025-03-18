Proposed nationwide lease terminations could impact local federal office

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Earlier this month, members of the House Natural Resources Committee issued a letter to Commerce Secretary Lutnick looking for more information about proposed lease terminations at 34 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offices.

One of those proposed lease cancellations was for a National Ocean Service office here in Santa Barbara that had a lease that would expire by June of 2026.

Your News Channel confirmed Tuesday that the City of Santa Barbara has an existing lease with the U.S. General Services Administration for 113 Harbor Way, Suite 150.

The Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary notes on its website that they have an office at the same address that is staffed one to two days a week.

The lease agreement has an annual rent of $18,060 and the latest amendment to the lease has the option for a 60-month renewal lasting until the end of May 2031.

The Office of National Marine Sanctuaries falls under the authority of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

A Google search for a National Ocean Service office takes you to an address at the Balboa Building at 735 State Street, but a managing member of the Balboa Building explained to Your News Channel that no federal agency has had a lease at the building and that the former federal office moved to the campus of UC Santa Barbara several years ago.

There is a Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary office inside of the Ocean Science Education Building on UC Santa Barbara's campus, but astute local readers will note that UC Santa Barbara is technically in the unincorporated community of Isla Vista and the proposed lease cancelation mentioned above was for an address in Santa Barbara.

Your News Channel reached out to the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the General Services Administration, and the Department of Commerce for confirmation and comment on the proposed lease terminations and have not heard back.