Health and safety photos will be used to make decisions to stop illegal food vendors in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - After months of citizen complaints to several departments and elected leaders in Santa Barbara County, some photos of food service violations may be what moves the enforcement actions to a higher level.

Many departments have been involved in enforcement actions, but the roadside kitchens and unapproved vendors continue to find ways and locations to sell their food.

State laws allow for some strolling vendors, but at the next level, the full-scale street kitchens with open flames, cooking grills, tables and chairs, and unverified sanitation take place with no approvals, according to the county's report.

It's recommended that a task force with multiple agencies join together to enforce laws on street grills, but also develop guidelines for vendors who can sell in approved sites, depending on what they are selling.

Restaurant owners in the area of these street kitchens have openly complained about the loss of business to operators who are not licensed or in compliance with many aspects of food preparation and food transportation.

They have been set up on street corners and at times rural road sites in the Carpinteria and Santa Ynez Valley.

The county's report Tuesday will show food being inspected with thermometers and one food item in an outside areas, stacked in a bucket.

The county says it has food safety and sanitation concerns based on what it has seen.

Some of the kitchens are on sidewalks, block access for those who are mobility challenged, and at times, take over bike paths.

The county report also shows discarded grease and fluids related to the operation.

Supporters of the street kitchens say the prices are lower than restaurants and the food is available during early morning and later hours.

Vendors that have been contacted are largely coming from the Los Angeles area according to documents from the county and city officials who have informed the operators about the violation issues.