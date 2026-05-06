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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

First responders on the scene of traffic accident on Harris Grade Road Wednesday

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
May 6, 2026 6:15 pm
Published 6:33 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – First responders are on the scene of traffic collision on Harris Grade Road northeast of Vandenberg Village Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the incident happened north of Rucker Road and responders with their agency as well as Lompoc Fire Department are on the scene.

The map below shows the approximate location of first responders already on the scene as the red and blue flags.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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Andrew Gillies

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