Goleta hearing draws debate over future of California marine protected areas

GOLETA, Calif. — Community members, environmental advocates and fishing industry representatives gathered in Goleta this week for a public hearing on proposed changes to California’s marine protected areas, known as MPAs.

The California Fish and Game Commission is currently reviewing proposals that could expand, reduce or maintain the state’s network of marine protected areas along the coastline.

The hearing is part of a broader statewide review process aimed at evaluating how well current protections are preserving marine ecosystems and supporting ocean biodiversity.

“For the seven-year-olds today, the decisions that we make now are going to impact them when they’re in college,” said Jake Twomey, a UC Santa Barbara student and board chair for CALPIRG. “The last time they were considering updating marine protected areas was in 2012.”

Twomey and other environmental advocates say stronger protections are needed as California’s oceans face growing threats from climate change, pollution and overfishing.

“Given what’s been happening to our oceans, the huge decline in our kelp forests, the threats to so many different species, it’s imperative that we do everything we can to expand the protections that we have for healthy oceans,” Twomey said.

Environmental groups pointed to the rapid decline of California’s kelp forests as one of the clearest signs that marine ecosystems are under stress.

“Almost 90% of our historic kelp forest habitat is now gone,” said Laura Deehan, state director for Environment California. “There’s been a real shared concern around protecting more of these special places in our oceans so marine life can thrive again.”

Supporters of expanding marine protected areas argue that only a small portion of California’s coastal waters currently receive full protection and that increasing conservation zones could help restore habitats and fish populations over time.

However, not everyone at the hearing supported additional restrictions.

Some commercial and recreational fishing groups voiced concerns that expanding protected areas could limit fishing access and negatively affect local businesses that depend on the ocean economy.

“For our business here, Stardust Sportfishing, we take folks to the half-day fishing grounds right off Carpinteria,” said Jaime Diamond, CEO and manager of Santa Barbara Landing. “That’s where we take a lot of our first-timers, our kids groups, Fish for Life, which takes special needs kids fishing. That’s where we go because it’s protected a little more from weather.”

Diamond said further restrictions in those areas could directly impact opportunities for community programs and local fishermen.

Environmental advocates acknowledged the concerns raised by the fishing community but argued that stronger protections could ultimately benefit both marine life and fisheries in the long run by helping ecosystems recover.

Tuesday’s hearing was one of several being held across California before the Fish and Game Commission makes any final decisions.

The commission is expected to review public feedback from meetings statewide and could decide on proposed changes later this year.