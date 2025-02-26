Fired Los Padres Biologist Speaks Out on Forest Service Layoffs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – An assistant wildlife biologist with Los Padres National Forest is among the thousands of U.S. Forest Service employees laid off under the Trump administration, including several local positions.

Benjamin Vizzachero said he was fired more than a week ago and has heard that more cuts are on the way.

"We're the next generation. The people who were there for the Thomas Fire—you know, many of them are approaching retirement. Many of them get burned out," he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the U.S. Forest Service, stated that 2,000 probationary, non-firefighting employees were laid off. Meanwhile, the U.S. Interior Department confirmed that at least 1,000 probationary National Park Service employees, including some secondary firefighters, were also dismissed. However, the union representing these workers estimates that the actual number of layoffs is closer to 3,400.

Vizzachero told Your News Channel that many people don’t realize how vital these employees are to fire prevention and suppression efforts.

At the time of his firing, Vizzachero said he was deeply involved in work on a fuel break along the Camino Cielo Ridge above Montecito. He was also assessing the impact of the work on the endangered California spotted owl and undergoing specialized training used to evaluate landslide risks—training that became critical following the Thomas Fire.

"I want people to put two and two together—what’s happening in Washington, the people being fired—we’re not bureaucrats. We’re not fat cats collecting a paycheck, sitting at a desk all day writing meaningless reports. We’re the people working on the ground, in the field. They’re firing the people who empty the trash cans and clean the trails," he said.

Vizzachero said that although he believes the administration treated him unfairly, he is fighting to get his job back with support from his union, the Forest Service Council.

In the meantime, he wants the public to be aware that critical projects, including the creation of fuel breaks to prevent wildfires from spreading into populated areas, will be delayed.

Vizzachero also urged those who care about Los Padres National Forest to take action.

"If you care about having places to hike, hunt, bike, ride dirt bikes—whatever you’re doing out there—go camping, if you care about having these spaces available, then you need to advocate. Write to your congressperson," he said.