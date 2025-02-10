Fraud case details how funds from an elderly Montectio woman were shifted

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Check-by-check details have come out in a fraud case unfolding in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

It involves Craig Case, a security company owner and a woman who had the power of attorney for a wealthy Montecito resident, Constance McCormick Fearing. Fearing has since passed away.

Case was said to have requested multiple short term loans in the amounts that were mainly around $5000.

That's a figure the District Attorney says can usually go through banks without any red flags.

He developed a friendship with Nancy Coglizer who had the power of attorney for Fearing and could write checks.

She entered a guilty plea in her role in mishandling the money and is testifying about how it all took place.

She has not been sentenced yet for conspiracy and financial elder abuse. The D.A. says there's no deal in place in exchange for the testimony.

Coglizer was in tears briefly when she said looking back, she could not believe she wrote the checks. She was battling alcoholism and met with Case often.

That's when he requested the loan checks which she was able to give him.

It included one time period where $100,000 was exchanged in just one month.

In most cases, a large amount was requested and broken down into smaller checks, and those sometimes went through different banks.

The court says Coglizer never benefited from the money.

The testimony also showed Mrs. Fearing never knew about the loans and the money came from funds used for Fearing's expenses.

None of the money has ever been paid back.

Coglizer said she had asked for repayments at one point but by then, over $600,000 had been given to Case.

The defense has said Coglizer wrote the checks and is the one who is at fault, not Case.

Coglizer has not been cross-examined so far since she took the stand last Friday.

The trial continues Thursday.

In addition to security work, Case hosted some TV shows featuring chefs, wine, and topics around Santa Barbara.

Those projects reportedly fell into deep financial issues.

The prosecutor also said Case had several thousands of dollars in state and federal tax liens which Coglizer did not know about.

There is also a civil case concerning the Fearing finances that is on hold until the criminal trial is finished.