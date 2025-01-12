First cruise ship of the year arrives to start a smaller schedule in 2025

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. - The first cruise ship of the year arrived Friday morning outside of the Santa Barbara harbor.

The ship was called The World.

It has a capacity of 200/

This year Santa Barbara will see a reduced number of cruise ships than in previous year.

This was a results of meetings with the public and the Waterfront Department about the impacts of more than 30 ships in one year.

Between now and Summer there will be four cruise ship stops according to the City of Santa Barbara.

The next round of visits will be in the fall.