Santa Barbara Teen Shines on the runway at ‘be Beautiful Be Yourself’ Fashion Show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Grace Gerenser, a Santa Barbara teen, is set to hit the runway at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 16th Annual "Be Beautiful Be Yourself" Fashion Show in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, November 17th.

The event is the world’s largest down syndrome fundraiser, raising vital funds for research and medical care through affiliates like the Linda Crnic Institute and the Sie Center for Down Syndrome.

Participants, including Gerenser, undergo a selective audition process, with only a handful chosen to walk the runway.

"I really think it's a really great opportunity, because I really like the model and walk the runway. And show off my moves and I can't wait to meet those who have kids like me," said Gerenser. "I love also supporting funds for the World Down Syndrome Foundation."

Gerenser shared her excitement about her debut, saying she looks forward to the unforgettable experience of walking the runway alongside a celebrity. This event will host over 1,400 guests from around the globe, with appearances from Hollywood stars like Jessica Biel and Woody Harrelson.

For more information on the event and the foundation you can visit their official website.