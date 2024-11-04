Appeal window closes for $70 million class action lawsuit brought by private owners against Plains All American over 2015 Refugio Oil Spill

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A $70 million settlement against Plains All American, brought on behalf of private landowners impacted after the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill has been finalized and the first checks are expected to be sent in the first half of November.

The appeal period for the class action lawsuit, first filed in May of 2016, ended on Oct. 17 of this year.

The settlement resolves all class claims by the more than 170 parcels of private property included in the class action lawsuit detailed a press release Monday issued on behalf of Cappello and Noel LLP, a law firm representing some of the claimants.

Since the lawsuit was initially filed, Plains All American had its assets sold as part of a broader purchase of the Santa Ynez Unit, which includes the ruptured pipelines, to Sable Offshore Company and its pipeline subsidiary, Pacific Pipeline Company.

The image below, courtesy of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, details the entirety of the Santa Ynez Unit now owned by Sable Offshore.

"The settlement ends a nine-year battle to win compensation for the property owners whose land is burdened with the pipeline," said Barry Cappello, managing partner of Cappello & Noël LLP. "It was a long process, but justice has finally been delivered."

According to Cappello and Noel LLP, the settlement administrator will send payments directly to property owners in two installments with the second payment expected in early July of 2025. The minimum payment owed to property owners is $50,000 and the average payment is about $250,000.

As part of the settlement, Pacific Pipeline Company agreed to a detailed repair plan, compliance with federal pipeline regulations, and adherence to the federal consent decree that Plains All American entered into years after the 2015 rupture and spill shared Cappello and Noel LLP.

Pacific Pipeline Company also agreed to not replace the pipeline by laying a second pipeline and will instead install automatic shutoff valves on the pipeline explained Cappello and Noel LLP.

In just the last month, plans to restart oil production in the Central Coast have been met with an assortment of local, state, and federal regulatory actions including outright demands to cease all construction in the coastal zone by the California Coastal Commission, the approval of lease transfers by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, and a pending decision over a production equipment and infrastructure safety waiver from the California Office of State Fire Marshal concerning federal regulations.

Your News Channel reached out to the involved law firms who represented private owners from the lawsuit, the listed settlement administrator, and the current owners of the Santa Ynez Unit, Sable Offshore and Pacific Pipeline Company, for comment on the settlement and have not received a response.