Environmental Advocates Rally Ahead of Santa Barbara County Meeting on Gaviota Coast Oil Production

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On Wednesday, October 30th, environmental advocates will rally in front of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission to oppose a proposal that could revive oil production along the Gaviota Coast.

The commission will decide on a crucial permit transfer from Exxon to Sable Offshore, which could enable Sable to restart oil extraction from three offshore platforms that have been dormant since the 2015 Refugio oil spill.

Environmental groups argue that Sable's plan poses significant risks. The company intends to use the same pipeline that ruptured in the Refugio incident, spilling over 140,000 gallons of crude oil along the coast.

Jeremy Frankel, Staff Attorney at the Environmental Defense Center, expressed concerns over the company's stability, stating, “We’re asking the county to recognize that this is not a financially stable company…not a responsible company.”

Sable representatives, however, assert that the pipeline has been repaired to "as new" standards and that reviving production will bring economic benefits, including jobs for Santa Barbara County residents.

Yet, opponents believe Sable is rushing, noting the Coastal Commission recently halted unauthorized repair work the company attempted in protected coastal zones.

With a crucial vote looming, the meeting’s outcome could impact Santa Barbara's environment and economy.

Follow our continuing coverage for updates and rally footage on the midday broadcast and our evening news starting at 4 p.m.