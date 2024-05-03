Class action settlement worth $70 million for property owners reached from 2015 oil spill

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – U.S. District Court Judge Philip Gutierrez granted preliminary approval for property owners to earn $70 million from an oil spill via Plains All American Pipeline in 2015 on Wednesday.

The spill happened on Refugio State Beach and into the Pacific Ocean and the settlement will grant 183 class property owners at least $50,000, with an average of $230,000.

Pipeline maintenance from 1991 was not upheld by Plains All American Pipeline after taking over from its predecessor and caused the spill and the significant damage along the coastline.

The current pipeline will not be replaced by the current owner Sable Offshore Corp., but safe operation and maintenance are expected to restart the pipeline.

Class members will be mailed direct settlement notices and a fairness hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 and they will have 15 days before the hearing to file responses to the settlement approval.