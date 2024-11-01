County Planning Commission approves Rosewood Miramar Beach development proposal

MONTECITO, Calif. – On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission approved a proposed expansion at the Rosewood Miramar Beach.

The decision follows an agreement Wednesday between Caruso, the company that manages the luxury hotel that opened in 2019, and All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, which is next door.

"We are delighted by today’s unanimous approval of our plan for The Miramar by the County Planning

Commission, and deeply grateful to the hundreds of neighbors and community members who helped

shape our plan over the past two years," stated a press release from Caruso issued Friday after the Planning Commission's approval. "Serving our guests, our communities and our employees has

always been at the heart of our work at Caruso, and this plan will better enable us to do all three."

The proposal still includes plans to add 26 affordable employee apartments, eight market-rate apartments, and resort shops to the luxury hotel.

The proposal was not without its detractors who voiced their concerns during a presentation of the development during a Montecito Association Board meeting in May.

"We are very concerned about the potential development we don't want views to be blocked and we don't want Beverly Hills here in Montecito," said Mary Jameson Boehr during the May meeting.

The approved request by the property's owner, Miramar Acquisition LLC, now clears the way for the negotiated development plan.

"We’re extremely proud of our plan for The Miramar, which was carefully designed to meet the long-term needs of our employees as well as the Montecito community," said Rick Caruso. "I sincerely thank

the many residents who have given us their support and their trust, and I appreciate the work of All

Saints Church in reaching a mutually acceptable agreement. We are eager to move forward and bring

this remarkable plan to life."