Rosewood Miramar Beach proposal sparks debate at Montecito Assoc. Board meeting following church and neighbor presentations

MONTECITO, Calif.-The Montecito Association Board Meeting took place in the Cold Spring School auditorium where community members listened to presentations responding to the Rosewood Miramar Beach housing and retail proposal.

The proposal calls for the building of approximately 26 housing units near the Posilipo Ln. side of the resort property and a dozen boutiques near Eucalyptus Ln.

But the presentations were not made by Miramar owner and developer Rick Caruso.

Rev. Channing Smith from All Saints By Sea Episcopal Church gave the first presentation and slide show with the help of another church member.

A group of neighbors led by Brandon Aroyan and Cliff Gherson gave the second presentation.

Church members are concerned about losing their view of the mountain range.

They showed a photo of the picture window in the church's new Columbarium that was built with donations from the late Leslie Ridley-Tree.

Aroyan compared the shopping plan to a mall that would disrupt his otherwise quiet neighborhood.

The photographer said he was inspired by the late Ansel Adams to fight developments, but never thought he would have to do so in his own backyard.

Another neighbor compared it to Rodeo Dr.

"We are very concerned about the potential development we don't want views to be blocked and we don't want Beverly Hills here in Montecito." said Mary Jameson Boehr.

Padric Davis disagrees.

Davis used to work a church pre-school and remembers how the developers worked with school to be good neighbors.

She said Carusso even invited the children over to have their photos taken with Santa.

Montecito resident Rock Rockenbach supports the housing portion of the project.

"I understand that neighbors might not want this in their backyard, but progress is progress and requirements of the state are being foisted upon us," said Rockenbach, "and I think it is great that he has stepped forward to do what needs to be done to fulfill those requirements."

Caruso was not present, but his son Justin was standing in the back next to colleagues who answered questions.

Katie Mangin said shops will help fund the workforce housing without any public financing.

"We put a plan together that introduced apartments for our employees, shops and market rate apartments."

She said they have been listening and have made major changes that they believe will improve the project.

"We gave eliminated the driveway on Eucalyptus, we eliminated an entire floor of market rate apartments, we reduced the amount of space for shops, all while finding a way to increase the number of apartments for our employees," Mangin.

She said the plan is 72 percent affordable housing for Miramar employees and a dozen shops.

"That is what this is about and to find a way to pay for it and to make it sustainable long term, we have introduced shops."

She said they intend to move forward.

"The skin in the game for me is providing housing for employees at the Miramar that make it what it is, I watch how hard they work everyday and deserve that," said Mangin.

The luxury hotel opened in 2019 and offers free public parking out front.

The proposal calls for 55 additional spaces operated by a valet, plus a vehicle lift beneath an elevated deck.

The area is zoned for the plan but still has a number of county hurdles before construction can begin.

For more information visit https:montecitoassociation.org

Your News Channel will have more on the proposal and presentations tonight on the news.