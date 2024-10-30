Caruso and All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church reach agreement on proposed expansion

MONTECITO, Calif. - There's been a major development in proposed expansion plans for Rosewood Miramar Beach in an effort to build affordable housing for the resort's employees.

A critical agreement was reached Wednesday between property owner Caruso and All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

At the crux of the controversy was a two-story building proposed for a site close to the neighboring church. A compromise includes moving that proposed building back from Eucalyptus Lane and, reducing the size to one story.

The expansion would encompass the same amount of affordable housing units.

Caruso also agreed to landscape the building's wall across from the church and, help install stained glass windows in the church's columbarium.

A press release sent to Your News Channel included the joint statement below:

"I appreciate the work of Rev. Smith and the parish leadership in reaching this solution. It is important to me personally and to the entire Caruso team that we build on the constructive and positive relationship developed over the past two decades," said Rick Caruso.

All Saints' Rector, the Rev. Channing Smith, said, "We are grateful for the time and effort of the Caruso team to listen to our interests and work continuously to find a mutually acceptable accommodation that meets our needs as well as theirs. A positive relationship built on trust and mutual understanding is critical to both of us."



