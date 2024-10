CARPINTERIA, Calif.- A "Concert for Peace" took place at the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria on Sunday.

Film producer and activist Larry Nimmer invited the UCSB Middle East Ensemble to perform.

Shelterbox USA helped sponsor the event that included music and dance from diverse cultures in the Middle East.

Shelterbox is currently helping people displaced by conflicts in the Middle East.

For more information visit https://www.shelterboxusa.org