Santa Barbara Jewish community gathers one year after October 7 attack on Israelis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara will host "A Place at the Table" on Monday for an evening of commemoration and prayer in honor of those whose lives were lost on October 7 and the hostages still held captive.

"We Remember and Renew Hope"

(Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

The community-sponsored gathering will include a program led by clergy and community leaders from Congregation B'nai B'rith, the Anti-Defamation League, Community Shul and other clergy.

The event follows Sunday's gathering of more than 100 people in Alameda Park to remember the 1,200 victims killed and 250 taken hostage in last year's Hamas attack.

"It was the greatest tragedy for worldwide Jewry since the Holocaust," said Julie Alpert Wood, a resident of Santa Barbara. "It's been a year of remembering and dealing with what actually happened."

Wood was among members of Congregation B'nai B'rith who helped organize the two hour "We Remember and Renew Hope" event. Materials were available for participants to assemble, decorate and fly kites with messages of peace.

The event also highlighted the local connection to Kfar Aza, a kibbutz near the edge of Gaza and Israel, and the Kutz family.

"We are here today to remember a family that was murdered on the morning of October 7 in their home, together. And, they flew kites with messages in Arabic and Hebrew of peace at the border of Gaza and Israel every year on the holiday of Simchat Torah," said Wood. "But on Simchat Torah of 2023, the kites did not fly because they were killed and the invasion happened. So, that's what we're remembering today and at the same time, we want the children to know that there's always hope."

Monday evening's event will echo that message, not with kites but with a self-guided "memorial tasting."

"Nine individuals, their personal stories, and favorite recipe, will be featured," said Cyndi Silverman, CEO of the Jewish Federation. "Those in attendance will be able to move from station to station where they can learn about the people featured and taste their favorite recipe."

Monday evening's gathering and remembrance ceremony is by registration only.