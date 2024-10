CARPINTERIA, Calif.-K-5 students from Carpinteria Family School had fun making avocado art.

Their creations are on display in the Carpinteria Arts Center where there will be a student exhibit reception on Nov. 3rd from 3-4 p.m.

Avocado volunteers enjoyed the art show during the Avocado Festival over the weekend.

For more information visit https://www.CarpinteriaArtsCenter.org or call 805-684-7789