Intricate ruse used to honor Andrew Firestone for his fundraising efforts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of attendees at Friday night's Storyteller gala witnessed an emotional tribute honoring a local celebrity and emcee extraordinaire.

Andrew Firestone was among those at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort for the annual fundraiser in a show of support for families and children served by the Santa Barbara nonprofit.

At one point, during a carefully orchestrated ruse, the spotlight turned on the Santa Barbara resident and former Bachelor contestant.

Using the name "Dr. Stepfanie Rowen" -- an anagram for Andrew Firestone -- former Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, and his wife and entertainment producer, Lauren Zima, took the stage to honor Firestone's years of community service.

The man who is seldom at a loss for words was stunned by the surprise honor and became emotional.

Erinn Lynch, Vice President of BLAZEPR, shared footage from the event. She revealed to Your NewsChannel that on average, Firestone emcees 52 events each year -- at no charge -- raising significant funds for local non-profits.