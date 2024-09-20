Vegetation fire breaks out near train tracks in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. - Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out Friday night in some brush along the train tracks near Quarantina and Cacique streets. The fire was reported around 6:53 p.m and sent up a large plume of smoke that could be seen from our camera atop TV Hill. The smoke had mostly dissipated by 7:15 p.m. At least 2 fire engines were assigned to the incident, according to the Pulsepoint emergency response website.

