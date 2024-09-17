Fiesta Five theater removing seats amidst uncertain financial future

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Fiesta Five theater in Santa Barbara began removing seats from its property as the financial future of the building remains uncertain.

Workers began throwing away seats in a nearby dumpster as the Metropolitan Theaters-owned property faces questions about its next steps.

The theater's parent company filed for bankruptcy back in March but the Santa Barbara International Film Festival could be in talks to acquire the property.

No formal moves have been made on the acquisition as of yet.