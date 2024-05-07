Future of Fiesta 5 Theatres in Santa Barbara in limbo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Metropolitan Theatres Corporation's lease at Fiesta 5 Theatres in downtown Santa Barbara is ending and the city of Santa Barbara is looking for potential tenants.

Representatives for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival met with city representatives Tuesday morning to discuss the price and terms of a potential lease agreement.

Roger Durling, director of the festival, declined to comment on Tuesday's meeting.

John Doimas, assistant city attorney, declined to comment on when the city council would take up this topic in the future.

Metropolitan Theatres filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in March and Doimas said Metro's lease ends September 30 after being a couple of months behind on rent.

The company currently operates Fiesta 5 in addition to the Arlington Theatre, Metro 4 Theatre, Paseo Neuvo Cinemas, and Hitchcock Cinema & Public House in Santa Barbara. It also operates the Camino Real Cinemas and Fairview Theatre in Goleta.

The Arlington Theatre and Metro 4 will not be affected by the company's bankruptcy filing according to John Davies, spokesperson for Metropolitan Theatres.

"Metro is supportive of the film festival and is open to continue relations with the film festival," said Davies.

SBIFF has used the Arlington Theatre and Fiesta 5 in previous festivals and currently the Riveria Theatre.

Davies adds that Metropolitan Theatres is negotiating with the landlords of its other theatre locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Metropolitan Theatres has leased Fiesta 5 for about 45 years according to Davies.