Potential threat of violence at Santa Barbara area schools under investigation Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Monday morning, Santa Barbara Police received a report about a social media group chat that included a discussion of possible violence involving schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The initial information is vague and non-specific and additional police will be around schools throughout the day in response stated the Santa Barbara Police Department in a press release on Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, their officers received a report from a concerned parent about a social media group chat that included a discussion of possible school violence that involved Santa Barbara Unified School District schools.

The posts had been circulated amongst students and parents through social media and text messages added the Santa Barbara Police Department.

This information is part of an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ford at 805-897-2343 or via email at bford@sbpd.com.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office also issued a tweet earlier Monday morning about a notification its deputies received about a threat to Orcutt Junior High School that has also triggered an increase in patrols in the area.

Orcutt Junior High School: Last night, deputies received notification of a threat to campus. Deputies have not identified an immediate threat to OJHS and will be conducting frequent patrol in an abundance of caution. If you see something, say something. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) September 16, 2024

On Thursday of last week, deputies placed San Marcos Junior High on a brief lockdown regarding a report of a student on campus with a gun. No weapon was found in that incident and the lockdown was lifted shortly after contact was made with the student.