San Marcos High was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while deputies searched for reported gun

today at 11:47 am
Published 12:03 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – San Marcos High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning for a report of a student with a gun on campus.

The student in question was located and law enforcement "determined campus is safe" and the lockdown was lifted detailed the San Barbara County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning.

According to an email sent by the Santa Barbara Unified School District, a staff member at Santa Barbara High School reported overhearing a conversation between two non-Santa Barbara High School students while they were on campus and that one of the students "had a gun".

Staff and security cameras at Santa Barbara High School confirmed the pair had left campus and it was eventually determined the students attended San Marcos High School and La Cuesta High School shared the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Law enforcement went to both schools to investigate, but no gun was found on either campus and the student stopped at San Marcos High School was released detailed the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

