Timo Nuñez Arte Flamenco opens in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-There is a new dance studio in Santa Barbara.

Award-winning artist Timo Nuñez is the new director of the studio where he learned to dance under Linda Vega.

Maria Bermudez operated the space until turning the keys over the Nuñez.

Bermudez is now touring he world to dance professionally and will collaborate on occasion.

The new studio will partner with the her nonprofit Flamenco! Santa Barbara.

Nuñez has been featured on numerous TV shows and worked as a consultant on Dancing with the Stars (ABC).

He has also been singing, performing and designing flamenco fashion.

Fans called Monday's Grand Opening and a homecoming celebration.

"There are so many kids and adults in town who love flamenco so there is a large comm for it it is wonderful place to feel like you can belong and where you can be yourself and we really want to cultivate that here at the new studio Timo Nuñez Arte Flamenco studio that i am so proud to be offering to the community,' said Nuñez.

The studio that is located at 215 West Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

People of all ages were in the first classes.

Nuñez said beginner classes will be held on Saturdays.

For more information visit https://www.timonunezflameno.com or call (805)316-9045.