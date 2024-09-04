Warming classrooms maximize cooling tricks during heatwave

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Not all classrooms in the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) have air conditioning and that's never more apparent than during a heatwave.

"We're installing AC right now for the 60's, 70's and 80's wings," said Steve Venz, SBUSD's Chief Operations Officer.

However, despite a looming heatwave, classes will not be canceled.

Your News Channel visited the Santa Barbara High School campus Wednesday afternoon and learned some of the ways students and teachers are keeping cool: opening windows lets in a little ocean breeze, rotating fans keep the air circulating, lights are turned off in the office area and, the historic campus has large shade trees where students can escape the hot sun.

SBUSD has protocols in place to help keep students and staff cool.

"Making sure that kids are hydrating, less activity, staying in the shade, making sure that we have cooling spaces inside the campuses and on campuses, whether outside or inside," said Venz.

He added that rotating classrooms is another way to help.

Venz said the cost to install air conditioning throughout the entire district would be $50 to $60 million dollars.

That price tag is enough to make administrative pencil pushers in the district office sweat.