Summer travel begins to wind down after steady flows on all levels

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The summertime travel season for many people is wrapping up even though there are still a few more weeks before the autumnal equinox, or fall season.

If you have been stuck in traffic on a weekend through Santa Barbara or maybe another time when there's been no accidents on your route, that may be an indicator of just how much travel has been taking place.

Travelers have been on the move with U.S. airports reporting to federal officials a strong flow of passengers all summer.

Drivers have also been behind the wheel for more and longer trips, in part because the price of gas has gone down slightly.

A summer vacation does not always mean leaving the area.

Staycations, made famous during the COVID crisis, have become more popular, especially on the Central Coast.

With a short drive you can find yourself at the beach, a lake, camping, or wine tasting.

Coming off of Labor weekend, there will still be ample time and weather to enjoy trips without rain or other elements to slow you down. September is typically a warm month.

Next week Santa Barbara highs will be in the 80's making the area a pleasant draw while other locations including the inland valleys, Palm Springs, and Bakersfield are expected to see temperatures in the 90's to low 100's.

