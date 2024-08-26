Construction ‘scares off customers’ at Las Aves business complex in Santa Barbara 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tenants at Las Aves business complex in Santa Barbara are faced with major construction on site.

Several business owners at the complex believe construction is scaring off customers.

Owners at Leone Salon and La Playa Pilates and Wellness Center believe the extreme noise and dust caused by the construction is affecting their customers.

Some customers are cancelling appointments as a result of this.

The Las Aves business complex on the corner of E. Cabrillo Blvd, Channel Drive, and Los Patos Way sold to a Los Angeles developer called the Runyon Group.

According to MGMTPartners.com, Runyon plans to turn the Las Aves complex into a new shopping center, The Post Montecito.

The website states, "The Post will have two full-service restaurants and two smaller food-and-beverage outlets and beyond that, they’ll shift away from the services that currently dominate Las Aves and toward retail, particularly apparel. The Post will have an eclectic mix of merchants, but be completely geared to the community of Santa Barbara and Montecito."

Current tenants at Las Aves complex include: Loul Dental Studio, Aesthetics Montecito, Points of Health, Beautiful You, and several other medical and office tenants.

The complex is located at 1805 East Cabrillo Blvd.

