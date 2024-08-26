Carpinteria Skatepark turns one

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Carpinteria Skatepark turned one on Monday.

Carpinteria Skatepark Foundation co-founder Peter Bonning served up quesadillas in the park to celebrate the occasion.

Some women attending the nearby Carpinteria City Council meeting stopped by for a bite during a break.

Parents helped their kids with homework at the park.

Others watched their kids skate as the sun set.

Several skaters jumped over an upside down trash can without wiping out.

The one year old park was years in the making.

Bonning and others never gave up on the dream of having a place where skateboarders could enjoy the Olympic sport.