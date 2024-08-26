Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Carpinteria Skatepark turns one

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 8:14 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Carpinteria Skatepark turned one on Monday.

Carpinteria Skatepark Foundation co-founder Peter Bonning served up quesadillas in the park to celebrate the occasion.

Some women attending the nearby Carpinteria City Council meeting stopped by for a bite during a break.

Parents helped their kids with homework at the park.

Others watched their kids skate as the sun set.

Several skaters jumped over an upside down trash can without wiping out.

The one year old park was years in the making.

Bonning and others never gave up on the dream of having a place where skateboarders could enjoy the Olympic sport.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content