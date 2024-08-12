Local bands prepare to perform at newly renovated band shell in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The recently restored Plaza del Mar Band Shell in Santa Barbara has local bands already preparing for upcoming concerts.

The City Landmark, built in 1919, will reopen as a venue for music, art, and cultural events in one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks on Aug. 21.

Members of the Prime Time Band, a local group of musicians who have provided free entertainment for the community since 1995, have long awaited the opportunity to perform at the band shell.

Due to a surging interest in outdoor event venues, the city decided to construct a full-scale renovation in 2023.

The project included extensive structural repairs to the building frame, replacement of the roof and wood stage, restoration of the original stage lighting, and construction of an accessible pathway and ramp leading to the stage.

“Renovation of the Band Shell preserved a piece of Santa Barbara’s history while restoring Plaza del Mar as a community space for art, music, and cultural events, just as it was a century ago,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary.”

The project was funded through a combination of federal, state, city, and private sources, including $800,000 from the American Recovery Plan Act, $275,000 in City funds, a $177,000 grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation, and $55,500 from local philanthropic foundations through the PARC Foundation.

With the renovation complete, the city hopes to revive the venue's long-standing tradition of hosting concerts, performances, and cultural gatherings in one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks.

Local artists, community groups, and organizations interested in hosting free community performances at the Plaza del Mar Band Shell are encouraged to contact the Parks and Recreation Department to coordinate.

Find out why local musicians believe the reopening of the band shell will prove to be a significant venue for the community at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on NewsChannel 3.

For more information about the renovation, visit: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BandShell.