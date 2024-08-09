Fundraiser Expo brings in rare and classic cars to help future vocational facility plans in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Community Hot Rod Project has put its 2024 Santa Barbara County Auto Expo into high gear.

It takes place as part of a weekend of activities with three events over two days.

Saturday morning there will be a 200 mile Auto Rally followed by the Auto Expo Gala with a Speak- Easy theme.

Sunday the Auto Expo will take place on the west campus lawn at Santa Barbara City College. It's $10 for adults and $5 for children as part of a fundraiser.

The proceeds from this event goes towards the non-profit’s goal of opening a vocational training center. The preferred site is currently the vacant hangars at the Santa Barbara Airport. The plan has already gone before the Airport Commission and the Santa Barbara City Council.

A vocational center would serve many purposes. It would restore the 1930's Western General hangars. It would create an automotive and aviation museum. It would primarily be a site for vocational skills training on automobiles that would be offered to all ages. For a career path, these skills can direct young people towards employment in the automotive or aerospace industries along with many related vocational jobs.

Tickets:

Sunday Aug 11 Expo Car Show Spectator Tickets are: $10 for Adults and $5 for Kids

Saturday Aug 10 Auto Rally: $800 (Includes 2 tickets to the Gala & Sun Show Entry)

Saturday Aug 10 Gala Tickets: $200 Per Person

