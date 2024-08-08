Santa Barbara 19-year-old man booked on 6 charges following attempted robbery on State Street jewelry store

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Santa Barbara police say a 19-year-old Santa Barbara man tried to Rob Bella Rosa Galleries and Gillio Coins Wednesday, and it drew a rapid response from police.



Business owner Alfonso Espino was working next door to Bella Rosa Galleries and Gillio Coins Wednesday afternoon when he said he heard loud thumping.



“As I was walking, I noticed people running out of the jewelry store. So that's what kind of alarmed me. And I was under the impression that there was some kind of smash and grab or something going on like that,” said Espino, who is the owner of Hempwise.



Espino says police arrived within minutes of his 9-1-1 call.



He caught a quick glimpse of the suspect.



“He had his face covered. So it's hard to really tell. He had a hat and a bandana over his face, but not a big guy,” said Espino.



Police say the 19-year-old man went into the State Street storefront with a BB or pellet gun and demanded jewelry.



He got into a bloody fight with an employee.



“I heard really intense screaming and I heard them calling the police. We brought people inside that were coming for the meeting and a woman who was in the store next to us also came in to drink some water and I calm down,” said Dune Coffee Roasters Barista Makena Hardin.



Officers broke up the fight, and the suspect and employee were hospitalized.



The store was closed Thursday, but many people stopped by to check in on the owner and those involved.



“I was worried about it because knowing Joe, I—I thought it might be a situation where he might have been injured. I hope not,” said Steven Frank, who lives in Santa Barbara.

The 19-year-old was booked for 6 charges, including attempted robbery, burglary and felony battery.



His bail has been set at $1 million dollars.