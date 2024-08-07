Police investigating attempted robbery on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Police are investigating an attempted robbery, possibly armed, at Bella Rosa Galleries and Gillio Rare Coins and Fine Jewelry located at 1103 State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

Your News Channel's John Palminteri reported on scene that two ambulances came to the area to transport at least two people to Cottage Hospital – one of whom is believed to be a suspect. Witnesses in the area said a fight happened inside the storefront. One witness said that one victim appeared to be more injured than the other.

Gil Mitchell was across the street enjoying a meal when the situation unfolded in front of him.

"We noticed a cop car blocking the street and then we saw about six cops just run into the jewelry store," said Mitchell.

Santa Barbara Police officers responded to this incident around 4:26 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers taped off the area around the two stores at State and Figueroa.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Santa Barbara Police.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.