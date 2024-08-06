Skip to Content
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will revitalize the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.— Congressman Salud Carbajal is highlighting a milestone $1 billion dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Central Coast with a tour of Santa Barbara County projects.

Carbajal helped write and pass this law with the Biden-Harris Administration in back in 2021.

Carbajal says this law will help improve Central Coast transit options, lower pollution, revitalize local highways and bridges, and protect clean water access.

News Channel reporter Mina Wahab will be speaking with Carbajal and other local elected officials on what this means for Santa Barbara.

