Old Spanish Days ends with decades-long tradition

today at 8:37 pm
Published 9:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The 100th annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta ended in an unofficial tradition in Santa Barbara.

Thousands of bikers across the city took a 10-mile cruise across several city landmarks.

Though the bike ride is an unofficial portion of the Fiesta festivities, bikers have taken part in the ride since the 1970s.

Onto Stearns Wharf, Goleta Beach and through State Street, riders took part in the challenge to end the 100th year of Old Spanish Days in style.

Caleb Nguyen

